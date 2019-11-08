Harry "Hap" Kendrick, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at home. He was born on November 26, 1963 to Harry and Betty Kendrick. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed music. He enjoyed playing disc golf and loved our four boxers, as well as our two pit rescues. Survived by wife Jerra Kendrick, parents Harry and Betty Kendrick, brother Chris Kendrick, sister Julie Kendrick-Delaney (Bill), sister-in-law Christa (William), nephews Colton Parker, Joshua Cloud and Justin Cloud, nieces Vania Cloud, Desiree Cloud (Bobby) and Violet Delaney and great niece Alena Hull.
Service will held in the chapel at St Marks Lutheran Church located at 1001 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Sunday November 10, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019