Harry S. "Hap" Kendrick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry S. "Hap" Kendrick.
Service Information
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(704)-567-1500
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
St Marks Lutheran Church
1001 Queens Rd
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harry "Hap" Kendrick, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at home. He was born on November 26, 1963 to Harry and Betty Kendrick. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed music. He enjoyed playing disc golf and loved our four boxers, as well as our two pit rescues. Survived by wife Jerra Kendrick, parents Harry and Betty Kendrick, brother Chris Kendrick, sister Julie Kendrick-Delaney (Bill), sister-in-law Christa (William), nephews Colton Parker, Joshua Cloud and Justin Cloud, nieces Vania Cloud, Desiree Cloud (Bobby) and Violet Delaney and great niece Alena Hull.

Service will held in the chapel at St Marks Lutheran Church located at 1001 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 on Sunday November 10, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.