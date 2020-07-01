Harry Shields Barr Jr. died on June 24th, 2020 at age 90. Born in 1929 at St. Peter's Hospital, he was a lifelong Charlottean. His parents were Harry Shields Barr Sr. and Effie Griffin Barr. Harry graduated from Central High School in Charlotte, then from North Carolina State College with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
He served overseas in the Korean War for two years. He worked at Pneumafil Corporation for 42 years and traveled extensively in foreign countries for both business and pleasure.
He was first married to Constance Moore Barr. Through Connie, he is survived by his son Shields Barr of Matthews, NC, his wife Deanie, and grandaughter Constance; and son Jefferson Barr of New Jersey, and his wife Lisa.
After his first wife passed away after complications from cancer, he married Katherine Whitworth Barr. They were together for 33 years during which time they travelled extensively all over the world. Their favorite locations were tours of the Amazon River Basin and several safaris in Africa.
Through Katherine, he is survived by his daughter, Claire Whitworth Helm of Charlotte, her husband Scott, and grandsons Zachary and James.
He was a devoted audience member of arts organizations in Charlotte, including Opera Carolina, The Charlotte Symphony, Charlotte Repertory Theatre, and Children's Theatre of Charlotte. He was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or any local arts organization. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Matthews, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.