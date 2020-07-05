Harry William Stanhope, 86, of Concord passed away quietly, surrounded by family Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. He was born the son of a farming family on the "downeast" coast of Maine in the town of Robbinston.



Harry was a 1955 graduate of the University of Maine at Orono with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Engineering. He started his working career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company designing rubber components for farm machinery. Eventually, Harry was hired by Celanese Corporation, later Hoechst Celanese, where he worked for over 25 years. He was internationally known as an expert in the technology of reinforcing rubber with polyester fiber which allowed development of such products as radial car tires and reinforced rubber conveyor belts for mining and warehousing industries. Harry developed new products and traveled extensively throughout the USA, Asia and Europe providing technical support to Celanese customers. He held six patents in the field and retired as a Senior Research Associate.



Harry was committed to raising his two sons, David and Mike, and was a very active leader in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He spent a lot of time working on pinewood derby cars and at Tuesday night swim meets. He was there for Elisabeth during her high school years supporting her cheerleading at Friday night games and weekend competitions. Harry's passions included woodworking, gardening and outdoor activities like fishing, camping and hiking. His love for the outdoor life spent on the farm in Maine never left him, and every summer the family would load up the car and return there to help out. Harry's love for the land, and his many skills as a woodsman even led to a Concord public access cable TV show appearance where he explained proper chain saw use.



Later in life Harry's greatest passion was working daily in his garden. He was a master gardener, and in 2017 was awarded The Grand Oak Award for his leadership, generosity, dedication and loyalty by the Cabarrus County Extension Master Gardner Volunteer Association (EMGVA). Over his retirement years he raised and donated many dozens of Lenten roses (for which he was especially known), gave away hundreds of pounds of beautiful tomatoes, and built and donated hundreds of bluebird houses with his great friend Joe Hutchens.



Harry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean Harwood-Stanhope of Concord; his sisters Anne Rider of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Harriet Burke (Alan) of Skowhegan, Maine; his brother Richard Stanhope (Jessie) of Glenburn, Maine; his sons Michael (Donna Latham) of Atlanta, Georgia, and David (Jeni Cunningham) of Apex, North Carolina; his grandchild Michelle Campbell (Kenzie) of Greensboro, North Carolina; his stepchildren Kelly Harwood (Anna) of Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina, and Elisabeth Bryson (Scott) of Honolulu, Hawaii; his step-grandchildren Blake Harwood (Kristen), Ben Harwood, Lane Bryson, Ashley Bryson and Luke Bryson; and his beloved golden retriever, Buddy.



Harry was predeceased by an infant brother, Gray; and his parents Harry Edward and Marion Gray Stanhope of Ridge Road, Robbinston, Maine.



Due to current circumstances, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels, 1701 South Main Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081 and Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



