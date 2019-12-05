Harry Mack Yandle, Jr. CHARLOTTE - Harry Mack Yandle, Jr., 72, passed away at his home on November 18, 2019. Mr. Yandle was born to Harry Mack Yandle, Sr. and Louise Sides Yandle on May 12, 1947. He is preceded in death by siblings, Sanford Yandle, Tommy Yandle, Bobby Yandle, Gloria Harris and Janice Deery. Mr. Yandle is survived by his daughter, Tammy Aldridge (Allen Morris), step-daughter, Tonya Nelson, brother, Terry Yandle, sister, Judy Anderson; his niece Stephanie Hatcher (Dave) and nephews, Kevin Harris (Nickie), Phil Harris, Terry Yandle, Jr. (Kristen), William Anderson, Zachary Laws and Adam Laws (Sarah), Dalton and Casey Hatley, Parks and Paul Harris and friend Barbara Hannon. A graveside service will be held December 8, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Sharon Memorial Park. A reception will follow at McEwen Funeral Home.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019