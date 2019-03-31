On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Harwell "Harley" Lewis Phillips passed away at the age of 81. He was currently residing at Plantation Estates in Matthews, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, his two children, Christopher and Holly, and his grandchildren, Siobhan, Ryan, and Jack.
Harwell was born on April 20, 1937 in New York City to Gail Phillips and Violette White Phillips. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959. From 1964 to 1985 he was a police officer in the New York Police Department in Manhattan, NY. After retiring he enjoyed traveling, oil painting, and jewelry making.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing and medical staff at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte for giving Harley such loving care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019