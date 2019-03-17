Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Havolyn Crocker "Lyn" Knox. View Sign

Havolyn "Lyn" Crocker Knox, 81 of Huntersville died March 7, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1937 in Charlotte to the late Earl and Etta Crocker.



Lyn grew up near Charlotte Douglas Airport with her twin brother Reid (Earl) and sister Carolyn. She attended Berryhill Elementary and graduated Valedictorian from West Mecklenburg HS in 1955. While at West Meck, she became the first female bus driver in the county. She completed her Associates Degree from Women's College (now UNCG) and became a legal secretary.



She married Charlie Knox in 1963 and devoted the next phase of her life to being a devote wife, mother and active volunteer. During this period of her life she nurtured her love of golf, a sport at which she excelled. After divorcing, she re-entered the workforce, first with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission and later with Connecticut Mutual. True to form, once she became interested in financial services she became driven and focused to succeed. She rose from administrative assistant to agent, and studied diligently in order to receive both her Chartered Financial Consultant and Certified Life Underwriter designations. She was particularly passionate about teaching women and younger couples financial responsibility. She volunteered extensively during her lifetime serving at various times as leader of the Legal Auxiliary, Country Day School's Big Saturday, and committees at Quail Hollow Club including registrations for the PGA Kemper Open. She was a member of Civitan and served on the Charlotte Oratorio board. She was active in numerous political campaigns including acting as Operations Director for her brother-in-law Eddie Knox's Charlotte Mayoral and Campaign Director for Herb Spaugh's victorious City Council campaigns in 1981, 1983 and 1985. Lyn loved planning and hosting events and was affectionately known to her family as Miss Manners because she always knew the proper way to act in a social setting.



Music played an important role in Lyn's life. She began piano lessons at 5 and played extensively throughout her life. She may have pursued being a concert pianist if her hands could have reached a full octave. She mastered both piano and organ and played as organist in several churches beginning at 16. She later taught Sunday School at Sardis Presbyterian Church. She was a fan of many types of music from Hawaiian to classical. While in college, she and 3 friends drove from Greensboro to Rhode Island to see Johnny Mathis, a fact she never shared with her parents! She saw him in 2017 and said felt 20 years old again. She passed her love for music to her kids and grandkids.



Another passion was learning about new places and cultures. She traveled to the Soviet Union, Western Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and SE Asia as well as extensively throughout the USA. Hawaii was her favorite location, and she visited each of the 6 main Islands open to tourists, including Lanai long before it was open to tourists. She learned to hula and make flower leis like a native Hawaiian. She would study about her destinations both before and after her trips as she was truly a life long learner. She always met new friends on her travels with whom she often corresponded for years after their brief times together.



She was a terrific mother and grandmother. She loved having granddaughters who she could both spoil and teach. The family would like to thank the staff at Visiting Angels for the care Lyn received during her declining health.



Survivors include her son, Charles Knox, Jr. and wife Colette of Cornelius; daughter, Sandra Knox of Huntersville; siblings, Carolyn Allen Morris and Earl Reid Crocker, Jr.; grandchildren, Rebekah Leigh Goldman, Chloe Alexandra Knox and Carley Sue Knox.



Memorials may be made to the Bethel Foundation, 19920 Bethel Church Rd. Cornelius, NC 28031, Pioneer Springs Community School, P.O. Box 480537, Charlotte, NC 28269 or the Salvation Army.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, March 19 at James Funeral Home.



The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, March 20 at Bethel Presbyterian with Rev. Tom Boone officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





