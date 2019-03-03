Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Bush Daniel Cash. View Sign

Hazel Bush Daniel Cash, 96, passed peacefully on March 1, 2019. She was born in Lenior, NC to J. Ford Bush and Lomis Cook Bush.



Mrs. Cash graduated from Central High School in Charlotte NC and retired from Burroughs Wellcome Pharmaceuticals.



Hazel's greatest joy was her family and friends. Everyone enjoyed her can do attitude and sparkling personality, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed crafting and gardening but canning jams and jellies was her absolute favorite pastime. She reveled in developing new flavors or bringing back long forgotten ones.



She is survived by her daughter Nikki Daniel Meldrum (Frank), grandson Brett Daniel, granddaughter Leah Daniel Patel and five great grandchildren.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her son Reggie Daniel, sister Maxine Thomas and brother Houston Bush.



A memorial service will be held at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte NC on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 pm.



In lieu of flowers, you may honor her memory with a donation to Hospice of High Point NC.





