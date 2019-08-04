Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel (Knox) Harrington. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

She was born Hazel Rebecca Knox, January 19, 1933, on Langtree Road. Like most Depression-era families, those early years were a struggle, especially being the eldest of four children. But it was this part of her childhood that would later define her personality.



A free spirit with an infectious smile, Hazel soon longed for travel and adventure. She embarked for the world when she began working for Eastern Airlines in the 1950's. She later was lured to both Lufthansa and Air France, before returning to Eastern where she stayed until her retirement. It was soon after that she was called back to her North Carolina roots, settling in Mooresville to be near family.



In retirement, she stayed busy with Davidson United Methodist Church where she had been a member since 1945. She enjoyed her numerous friendships made in the Christian Women's Club, Eastern Airlines Silverliners, and the Retired Eastern Pilots Association. Her ideal day was lunch with a friend and a trip to Steinmart; because you can never have too many shoes.



Our family matriarch, she usually led grace over family meals and looked back on the lean years with a humorous tale and a chuckle. With her quintessential southern charm and grace, she brought a gentle kindness which she unselfishly extended to her circle of family and friends.



Hazel Knox Harrington left us on her final journey under a beautiful sunset on July 30, 2019.



Surviving are son Steve Lackey and wife Marilyn of Davidson, daughter Rebecca Cronin and husband Patrick of Davidson, daughter-in-law Marie Harrington of Tallahassee, FL, granddaughters Sara Keys (Greg) of Mooresville, and Kim Dinsmore (Tim) of Virginia Beach, great-grandchildren Myla, Amelia, and Pierce. Also surviving are sister Sara Tice and nephew Michael Haire of Mooresville, brother Robert Knox, nephew Robert Knox, Jr. and niece Lori Wallace.



She was preceded by her husband of 32 years, Theodore Harrington, step-son Gary Harrington, her beloved mother, the colorful Georgia Honeycutt, sister Carolyn Annie Knox, and father Robert Knox.



A celebration of life memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Davidson United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service.



Please consider donations to: Davidson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 718, Davidson, NC 28036 or Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region,



The family of Mrs. Harrington is being served by Cavin Cook Funeral Home.

