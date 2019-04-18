Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Harris "Dux" Pharr. View Sign

On Tuesday April 16th, Hazel Harris (H.H.) Dux Pharr moved on with his life eternal. Dux was born in Charlotte, NC and reared in both Charlotte and Davidson. He was the youngest of four mischievous boys (Robert, Springs, Hunter) and a doting older sister (Cynthia) that tried to keep them all in line. Growing up on the old homestead off of Providence Road in the 1920's, nothing was left to his imagination as to how he could make his mark.



Dux was a graduate of Davidson College and was an Army Air Corps pilot. As he always enjoyed sneaking up on his older brothers, he flew low enough on his first mission that a tree took a good eight foot section out of of his right wing - but he managed to return to base. He went on to fly another 61 combat missions in the New Guinea and Philippines arena in World War II. He flew the Douglas A-20 Havoc Attack Bomber and was promoted to the rank of Captain at the ripe old age of twenty. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 38 years in various management capacities with field positions starting in Charlotte and then Pennsylvania, Australia, Michigan, California and finally back to Charlotte. He was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church where his generational family grew up. Dux reveled in pondering the wonders of the universe and relished his studies in the Integrity of God. He joins a great reunion with his family in addition to his sharing the latest updates from home with his grandson Harris.



Dux married his Carolina girl sweetheart from Johnston County and whisked her away to Australia where he grew his family. A closet artist and avid writer, he enjoyed the beach on rainy days and relished his ties to Davidson College. Dux is survived by his bride of 58 years, Betty Edwards and four children, John Pharr of Fort Worth, TX - Lisa Pharr of Charlotte, NC - Randy Pharr of Virginia Beach, VA and Helen Psaila of



Woodacre, California. A service honoring the life of Dux will be at 12 noon Saturday, April 20th at Sardis Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. A reception in the Fellowship Hall at Sardis will follow after the service. Memorials in memory of Dux may be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church c/o the Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared through

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 18, 2019

