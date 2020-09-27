Just as God blessed Connie Owen, she blessed us.
Perhaps she brought you a hot meal with a smile that pierced the loneliness, for she volunteered with Friendship Trays for 27 years. Or your child learned to love God in her Sunday School class. Or her sympathy card - one of thousands she wrote - arrived in the nick of time. Or maybe you were lucky enough to have tasted a slice of her famous key lime pie, a sweet without equal. In all these ways and more, Connie Owen brought joy to the world. She passed away on September 23, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was 89, and while she was happiest at home, she was ready to go home to God.
Connie was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Roanoke, Va., the third daughter of Claude and Delia Manning. She adored her parents and growing up in a happy home. She met a young fellow named Durward Owen in school. They were married on Oct. 17, 1952 and spent 68 wonderful years together. Durward liked to say of his wife that family members called her Doodle, the children and grandchildren called her Mimi, friends and acquaintances called her Miss Connie, and he addressed her as "Yes, ma'am."
Durward liked to brag that Connie kept a perfect house. Opera and classical music touched her soul. If she ever complained about anything or met a person she didn't care for, no one can recall. Above all, she thanked the Lord for everything, for as that hymn proclaims, "Praise God, for whom all blessings flow."
Though she never shed her Virginia heritage, Connie and Durward put down deep roots in Charlotte. He worked as CEO of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, and she happily served as a mother away from home for many young college students. Her many notes of encouragement were one way she spread the light.
An ardent Methodist - she memorized the hymns in the hymnals - Connie belonged to Myers Park United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Ownbey Sunday School class and Martha Circle. She also taught children's Sunday School at Mouzon United Methodist Church. Over the years, she served as a Cub Scout leader, read to children at Sedgefield Elementary School and volunteered at Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center. Among the other causes she worked for: Opera Guild of Charlotte, Charlotte Guild Debutante Club, Tri Delta Sorority and English-Speaking Union, which promotes understanding across cultural and language barriers.
Connie is survived by her husband, Durward, of Charlotte; three children - Melissa Luer and her husband, Bill of New Orleans, David Owen of Greenville, S.C., and Sarah Jackson and her husband, Bill of Charlotte; her sister, Lucille Upshaw and her husband, Charles, of Roanoke, Va.; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Manning, of Roanoke. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their spouses. She adored each and every one and cherished the time they spent together at home or on vacation. Never one to miss out on the fun, Connie could snow ski and also drive the water-skiing boat.
A service to celebrate her life will be at a later date at Myers Park United Methodist Church. A private committal service will be held at the church columbarium.
A gift in her memory can be made to the donor's choice.
The family is grateful for the care given by Drs. James Villier and John Alexander, and the kindness shown by everyone at Brightmore
