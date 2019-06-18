Hazel Plyler Crump age 91, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at her home on June 16th. Hazel was born in Mt Ulla, North Carolina to G.K. and Pearl Plyler. She attended Lowrance Hospital Training School for Nurses and after graduating worked for 38 years at Carolinas Medical Center until retirement. Hazel is survived by her sister Elnora Privette, sons Gene (Delia) and Jeffery (Susan), along with nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A visitation will take place on June 18th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home. A funeral service will held on June 19th at 11:00 am at Calvary United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 18, 2019