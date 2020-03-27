Hazel Christine Scott, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Baucom and Nannie Polk Baucom. She was retired from Hydro Prints and was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Scott is survived by a daughter, Shirley Price (Steve); two sons, Jim Scott (Carol) and John W. Scott, Sr. (Carol); five grandchildren, Frank Maultsby, Jr., John W. Scott, Jr., James E. Scott, Lisa S. Armstrong (David), and Rebecca Smith; six great grandchildren, Chase Scott, Tanner Smith, Gracie Smith, Richie Ashe, Patrick Armstrong, and Logan Armstrong; and a great-great granddaughter, Willow Ashe.
A private graveside service will be held by the family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2020