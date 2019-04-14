Hazel Lands, 97, died peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living on Monday morning, April 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Commonwealth United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 18 at noon. Visitation with the family will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the church Fellowship Hall (Grigg Building). Private burial will be in the Currie family plot at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019