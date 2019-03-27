Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Wallace Bridwell. View Sign

Heather Wallace Bridwell, 43, of Jupiter, Florida, died too soon on Friday, March 08, 2019 from injuries sustained in a tragic private plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida. Heather was born August 29, 1975 in Charlotte NC, the youngest of three children of parents John Woodley Wallace, Jr. and Shelby Taylor Wallace.



Heather was a loving mother, a devoted wife and a beautiful soul. She was an avid boater, runner, and Seminoles football fan. She loved spending weekends on the water with her family and friends. She loved her dogs, Timber & Buoy, and was an active contributor to local rescues. She was kind and gentle, but fierce when she needed to be, whether in the courtroom, on the softball field or while standing up for what she believed in. Heather touched the lives of all who met her. She lived her life with love, fellowship and joy.



Heather was extraordinarily accomplished. She grew up in Huntersville and graduated from North Mecklenburg High in 1993. She received her BS in Communication from Florida State University in 1996 and a Juris Doctor from FSU College of Law in 1999. She was a shareholder at the West Palm Beach based law firm of Peterson Bernard. She was very active in the legal community. She served two terms as president of the Martin County Chapter of Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL), and was currently an active member of the board of directors. She was a member of the Justice Major B. Harding American Inns of Court, the Martin County Bar Association, and the Palm Beach County Bar Association. She was chairperson of the Law Week Committee for the Palm Beach County Bar Association. She had volunteered her time to serve as a judge at the annual FLRE Florida High School Mock Trial State Finals Competition and presented speeches to students in Palm Beach County concerning trial practice and was appointed to serve on the Law Related Education Committee for the Florida Bar.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Jason, daughter Megan (8), brother Eric and wife Michelle, sister Melanie and husband Ed, grandmother Betty Wallace, and many more members in her extended family, and her Florida in-laws Patty and Cal Gaston, Tommy and Ashley Gaston, Tony Bridwell. We are all heartbroken.



She was preceded in death by grandparents Ted and Yvonne Taylor and Woodley Wallace and cousin Amy Taylor Harvell.



A beautiful Celebration of Life was held in Jupiter, FL on March 17 at Carlin Park overlooking the blue Florida ocean she loved.



A special thank you to the Gaston Family for the love, time, and effort they put into the Celebration.



A local Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Saturday, March 30, 11:00 a.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC. A reception for friends and family will follow at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made for a fund payable to "Megan Bridwell AMB" and mailed to the attention of Tammy Wagner at SunTrust Bank, 9920 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

