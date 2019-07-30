Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Alexander Yerton. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Alexander Yerton, 101, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019.



A private memorial service is planned at a later date for the family at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.



Helen was born in Newell, NC on August 28, 1917 to the late Arthur Virgil Francis and Annie Hawkins Francis. She was a graduate of Newell High School. Helen was happily married to the late Robert William "Bill" Alexander for 62 years.



Helen is survived by her only daughter, Sylvia (Glenn) Snyder; two grandsons, Paul Alexander Snyder of Charlotte, NC and William Chris Snyder (Susan) of Harrisburg, NC; and one sister, Katie F. Wilson (Red) of Burlington, NC. Helen was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Helen remarried Bill Yerton after the death of Mr. Alexander. Helen loved her family and adored her two grandchildren as they were growing up.



A very active member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, Helen possessed a boundless energy and devotion to her church family and was adored by everyone. We have been blessed with her wisdom and graciousness. What a treasure she has been to everyone who knew her!



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, Capital Campaign, 1600 West Mallard Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.



