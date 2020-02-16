Helen Ruth Hudson Bailey, age 76, widow of the late James (JC) Bailey, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born in Norwood, NC, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Lee Hudson and Rosie Ollie Duke Hudson. Mrs. Bailey retired from Earthgrains Bakery in 2000 and was of the Baptist faith. She loved music, animals, dancing, flowers, plants, and gardening. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by two daughters, Denise Lynn Pate (Terry) and Tasha Elaine Davis (William); three grandchildren, Erica Starr (Jerry), James Davis (Camila), and Aerial Green (Robert); five great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Emma Colson. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers; three sisters; and a granddaughter, Alesia Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020