Helen Beal Montague
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Beal Montague, 65, of Charlotte passed away Thursday, June 25 at her home. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Giles Detwiler Beal Jr.

Ms. Montague was a graduate of Gaston Day School and Salem College (NC) before moving to New York to continue her education at New York School of Design and pursue a career in interior design. She returned to North Carolina, settling in Charlotte, to establish her own interior design firm, Helen B Montague Interiors. While she enjoyed baking, gardening, and helping others in need, her greatest passion was her family and especially her grandchildren, by whom she was affectionately called "Honey".

Ms. Montague is survived by her mother, Mrs. Martha Barnett Beal of Gastonia; her brother, Mr. Giles Detwiler Beal III (Jennifer) of Gastonia; her sister, Mrs. Lee Beal Kirksey (Charles) of Charlotte; her son, Mr. Elias Nissen Montague (Mary) of Charlotte; her son, Mr. Addison Street Montague (fiancee Caitlin Bernstein) of Charlotte; and her daughter, Mrs. Parke Montague Vickers (Alex) of Denver, CO; and her three grandchildren, Charlotte, Laurel, and Reid. She also is survived by two aunts, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ms. Montague was preceded in death by her Father, Mr. Giles Detwiler Beal Jr.

Due to current circumstances, a small private memorial service will be held for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Ms. Montague.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved