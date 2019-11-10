Helen Bird Foreman of Denver, NC, faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed on November 6, 2019.
She was the youngest child of Myrtle Wells and Dr. W.E. Bird, former president at Western Carolina Teacher's College, now WCU. Granny, as known to many, was loved by everyone for the unconditional love and acceptance she bestowed on all.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 3:00-4:30 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Twin Mills Club of Trilogy Lake Norman, 310 Exploration Blvd., Denver, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, WDAV Davidson classical music station, or a .
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Huntersville, NC is assisting the family. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019