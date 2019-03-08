Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Blackson Norton. View Sign





Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Genevieve Riley; children, Carol (Steve) Patterson, John (Dean) Blackson, Patrice (Larry) Gulledge, Elizabeth Blackson and Kathleen (Eugene) Wooten; Beloved grandchildren, Steven (Missy) Patterson, Jr., David Voorhees, Robert Blackson, Charleen (Robbie) Halperin, Brennan Barefoot, Raymond (Liz) Patterson, Garrett Barefoot, Melissa Wooten and 7 adorable great-grandchildren; also missing her will be her wonderful friends at the Carriage House; Betty, Irene, Norma, Bonnie and a host of other family and friends.



Helen was born on July 30, 1918 in Wilmington, Delaware where she graduated from Beacom College.



While at Beacom College she wrote the school's alma mater song.



Upon graduation she worked at the University of Delaware's business office where she met her first husband, Ray Blackson, the love of her life and father of her children.



Ray passed away at only 40 years old in 1960.



In later years she met and married Robert Norton. They were happily married for over 40 years.



Helen started two companies on her own, The Letter Shop and Norton Realty in Charlotte, NC which she ran successfully until 1989.



She received recognition from the United States War Department in August of 1945 for her contributions which helped bring about the successful conclusion of World War II.



She loved to sing and dance to all the music from her era.



She was a class act, always well dressed and quite a beauty.



"Lady Helen" as she was known, loved to entertain her many friends serving gourmet dinners with wines to accompany each course. In later years she greatly missed this as she could no longer entertain.



She instilled in her children good manners and excellent grammar skills.



Above all she was the matriarch and wonderful Mother of the Blackson crew.



A great loss and void never to be filled.



A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM prior at Whitley's.



Special thanks to her awesome caregivers at the Carriage House and to Cabarrus Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.



Online condolences may be left at

