Helen Bumgarner Milstead, 82 of Harrisburg, NC, passed into eternal life September 24, 2019. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Harlan for 59 years.
Helen cherished her time spent with family and friends. She was a faithful servant to her church. Her greatest gift was how she loved and cared for people.
Beloved mother and grandmother, she leaves behind daughters Susan Ferguson (Steve), Kelly Mahaffey and Sharon Tyndall; sister Linda Poole; Granddaughters Rebecca Ringlein (Zach), Amanda Carilli and Lily Tyndall. Visitation will beFriday September 27, 7-8:30pmand funeral serviceon Saturday September 28, 11am, both held at United Wesleyan Church-2601 Rocky River Rd Charlotte, NC 28213. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or Tucker Hospice House.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 26, 2019