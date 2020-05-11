Helen Claire McCrory, 33, a long time and beloved resident of Holy Angels, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 8, 2020 at Holy Angels' Moody House. She was born August 29, 1986 in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of Barry McCrory and the late Susan Ivy McCrory.
In addition to her father, Helen is survived by her sisters Sarah Elizabeth Parsons and Emily Margaret McCrory; nieces Eva Susan Parsons and Farah McCrory; aunt Sharon Ivy; uncle Brian Ray McCrory; grandfather J.V. McCrory; numerous cousins and her Holy Angel family.
Helen was born with limited vision, mental ability and self-help skills. But she had an advanced sense of hearing, pure innocence and beautiful facial expressions. She could light up a room with a smile.
Her parents were kind and gentle with her, finding an ideal partner in providing her long term care, Holy Angels. She knew she was loved.
Helen's family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped care for her over her lifetime, and a special thanks to Holy Angels and the Sisters of Mercy for all their good works.
She endured many medical difficulties, and experienced both laughter and grief. She taught those of us who knew her a great deal about humility and grace. She will be missed.
Graveside services will be private to the family. Memorials and donations may be made to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be made by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2020.