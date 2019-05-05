Helen Daughtry Duke (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Daughtry Duke.
Service Information
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC
28105
(704)-545-3553
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Daughtry Duke, 92, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Services for Helen will be held on Saturday, May 11th in the Chapel of the Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, at 3:30 pm with viewing and gathering of family beginning at 2:30pm. Memorials may be given to Novant Health and Hospice & Palliative Care, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204-2217. A full obituary will run Wednesday, May 8th, or you may also visit Helen's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com to see the full obituary as well as share memories, photos and condolences. Please call 704-545-3553 for additional details.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.