Helen Daughtry Duke, 92, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Services for Helen will be held on Saturday, May 11th in the Chapel of the Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, at 3:30 pm with viewing and gathering of family beginning at 2:30pm. Memorials may be given to Novant Health and Hospice & Palliative Care, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204-2217. A full obituary will run Wednesday, May 8th, or you may also visit Helen's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com to see the full obituary as well as share memories, photos and condolences. Please call 704-545-3553 for additional details.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019