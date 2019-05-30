Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Donahue. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Parker Donahue, 91, of Matthews went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2019. She was born in Wingate, NC on November 6, 1927 to the late Clay and Edna Parker. Helen worked as an administrator for Delmar for many years. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Matthews since 1957 where she taught Sunday School for many years. Helen loved gardening (especially daylilies) and arranging and delivering her flowers for homebound friends and church family. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed freezing and canning from the family garden. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family.



Helen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 73 years, Earl Donahue; children, Donald (Chris) Donahue and Deborah D. Brown; granddaughters, Nichole (Jason) Smith and Jennifer Robinson and great-granddaughter, Mila Robinson.



A Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31 at First Baptist Matthews. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm with burial at Faulks Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshville.



