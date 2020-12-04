1/1
Helen Evans
1923 - 2020
Helen Evans
February 28, 1923 - November 25, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Helen Evans, 97, of Charlotte, passed away November 25, 2020. Born February 28, 1923 in Rockland County, NY, she was the daughter of Clinton and Edith (Fish) Evans, Sr.
After graduating from Wheaton College, Helen went on to be a missionary to the Montagnard people, mostly the Kho tribe in Vietnam.
Survivors include her brother, Clinton Evans, Jr.; two nieces and one nephew; great nieces and nephews, great, great-nieces and nephews and great, great, great- nieces and nephews, including numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to give special thanks to Carmel Hills Retirement Community and the Montagnard Community.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5. 2020, at Montagnard Alliance Church, 3215 Westerwood Drive, Charlotte. Visitation 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Burial in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Montagnard Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
