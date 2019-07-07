Helen Howell Green, age 94, died on July 4th, 2019. Helen was the daughter of Paul Dillard and Bessie Howell Green. She was a 1942 graduate of Harding High School and retired in 1984 after 42 years of service with Duke Power Company. Survivors include nephews and nieces, Buck and Peggy Green, Steve and Lisa Green and Sherri and Scott Brown, as well as great nephews and nieces and great-great nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1:00 PM, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, 7315 Pleasant Grove Road. Following the service a time of fellowship and remembrance will be held at the Family Life Center of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome to attend either, or both, of these gatherings. Buck, Steve and Sherri would like to thank the staff of both Carillon Assisted Living of Huntersville and Olde Knox Commons of Huntersville for the love and care shown to Helen over the past three years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Road, Charlotte NC, 28216. James Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 7, 2019