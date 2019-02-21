Helen Jolly Cates (1928 - 2019)
Mrs. Helen Jolly Cates, 90, of Charlotte, passed away, Monday February 18, 2019

Helen was a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi and moved to NC in 1953. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist

She graduated from Mississippi State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sidney Cates and her parents, Hubert and Eleanor Jolly, and a brother Hubert Jolly

Mrs. Cates is survived by her children: Sidney Jenkins (Danny) of Charlotte, NC, Pamela Dillon (John) of Huntersville, NC and William Cates of Monroe, NC,

grandchildren: Catie, Wynne, Maggie, Brandt, Great Grandchildren: Mason, Lucas, Eli

There will be a graveside service at a later date at The Salisbury National Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Langley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269 and Hospice & Palliative Care

P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Online Condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
