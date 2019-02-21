Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jolly Cates. View Sign

Mrs. Helen Jolly Cates, 90, of Charlotte, passed away, Monday February 18, 2019



Helen was a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi and moved to NC in 1953. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist



She graduated from Mississippi State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sidney Cates and her parents, Hubert and Eleanor Jolly, and a brother Hubert Jolly



Mrs. Cates is survived by her children: Sidney Jenkins (Danny) of Charlotte, NC, Pamela Dillon (John) of Huntersville, NC and William Cates of Monroe, NC,



grandchildren: Catie, Wynne, Maggie, Brandt, Great Grandchildren: Mason, Lucas, Eli



There will be a graveside service at a later date at The Salisbury National Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Langley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269 and Hospice & Palliative Care



P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Online Condolences at





Mrs. Helen Jolly Cates, 90, of Charlotte, passed away, Monday February 18, 2019Helen was a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi and moved to NC in 1953. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, ScientistShe graduated from Mississippi State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta SororityShe was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sidney Cates and her parents, Hubert and Eleanor Jolly, and a brother Hubert JollyMrs. Cates is survived by her children: Sidney Jenkins (Danny) of Charlotte, NC, Pamela Dillon (John) of Huntersville, NC and William Cates of Monroe, NC,grandchildren: Catie, Wynne, Maggie, Brandt, Great Grandchildren: Mason, Lucas, EliThere will be a graveside service at a later date at The Salisbury National CemeteryIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 2700 Langley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269 and Hospice & Palliative CareP.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Online Condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Funeral Home James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

(704) 584-9004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close