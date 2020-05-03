Helen (Virginia) Jordan Woodward died peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 after a long and committed life. She was born on December 7, 1921 in San Antonio, Texas to Ethel Marshall Jordan and Leslie Newton Jordan. After the early death of her mother, she was raised lovingly by her grandparents, Walter N. and Viva Marshall, and her aunt, Maud Alice Marshall. Helen graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk after spending parts of her childhood in San Antonio and Chicago, Illinois.



Right before he shipped off to war in the navy, Helen married her high school sweetheart, Herbert Morrison Woodward. After the war they made a wonderful life for their family of three children, Stewart, Phyllis, and Marshall in Charlotte, North Carolina. Helen was a creative and loving homemaker who provided enrichment, fun, and learning for her children, her children's friends and her grandchildren. She and Herbert believed deeply in the value of an excellent education for their children and devoted much of their commitment and energy to Charlotte Country Day School during its early years.



Helen and Herbert shared a tremendous love for country life and purchased a beautiful farm in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Their beloved Berrybrook Farm was the family scene for much hard work, gardening, wild berry picking and preserve making, divine gourmet meals, and their happiest times together. Helen and Herbert immersed themselves in the lives of their native mountain neighbors, making many lifelong friendships, and welcomed their numerous close friends to their mountain home.



A keen interest in nutrition and natural foods was a vital part of Helen's life. When her children had left for college, she opened the first natural foods store in Charlotte, aptly naming it Berrybrook Farm Natural Food Pantry. For years she developed and managed her wonderful store, often bringing back homegrown vegetables from her mountain farm to sell there. This flagship natural foods store is still thriving in Charlotte today.



Helen admired a life of self-reliance, purpose, and commitment and brought these qualities to every day and to people she loved. She was treasured for her sharp sense of humor and tremendous interest in the worlds of art, travel, and cuisine. She truly cared that people brought their best selves to every endeavor.



Helen was pre-deceased by her husband, Herbert Morrison Woodward and son, Stewart Hunt Woodward.



She is survived by her son Stewart's family: wife, Barbara Woodward of Vero Beach, Florida and children, Virginia Romano (Rob) of New York, New York, and Scott Woodward (Lauren) of Telluride, Colorado; her son, Marshall Woodward of Atlanta, Georgia and his family: wife, Rebecca and daughters, Catherine Albin (Bryce) of Atlanta, and Hannah Woodward of Jackson, Mississippi; and her daughter, Phyllis Jennings of Richmond, Virginia and her family: husband, Wayne and children, Peter Jennings and Anne Rodriguez (Daniel) all of Richmond, Virginia. Helen has ten great-grandchildren: Nick Albin (Catherine); Dillon Jennings and Ryder Jennings (Peter); Lorena, Leah, and Natalie Rodriguez (Anne); Elisabeth and Christine Romano (Virginia); and Charles and Benjamin Woodward, (Scott).



The family wishes to recognize the tremendous devotion of her longtime friend, Walter Charnley and those whose constant caring allowed her to remain active in her home during the last years of her life: Sharon Woodcock, Chris Moshier, Judy Rowe, Clare Jordan, Cathy Carr, and Elizabeth Reffill. We are so grateful to both David Patterson and her caring friends at 800 Cherokee Condominiums for filling her last years with much love and devotion.



One of Helen's favorite phrases came from an old friend: "Live your life so that when you are gone it will have mattered."



No memorial service is scheduled at this time. If you would like to make a gift, please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. The family is especially grateful to Chelsea Summers and Mark Burton of that fine organization.







