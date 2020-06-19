Helen Louise Martin
1932 - 2020
Helen "Louise" Martin passed away on June 16, 2020 at Morningside of Concord, North Carolina into eternity with Christ, her living hope.

Mom was born on April 28, 1932 to William and Goldie Kagy in Visalia California. She was raised in a family of 8 girls and 3 boys. She was married to William Carl Martin whom preceded her in death on June 21, 2016. Together, they had 4 children; Lorrie Roper, William "Bill" Martin who's wife is Pattie Martin "my Mothers Ruth", Darlene Martin who preceded her in death, and Larry Martin as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mom was very devoted to us all, and lived the faith in which she placed her confidence. Her hobbies included Macrame, Quilting, and Looms. It is without question that all that met her were deeply impressed by her genuine love of others, no matter whom they were or where they came from. She was a "Woman of Virtue" and will be greatly missed; and I am confident in Christ that we will one day cast our gaze upon one another again in joyous, eternal embrace as we celebrate the victory won for us by Jesus upon the cross, in the presence of God and the fullness of His love and Glory...Amen!

Arrangements are being provided by the Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC which will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday (June 25) at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery, in Salisbury North Carolina, and family friend Pastor Terry Prince will give the eulogy.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
