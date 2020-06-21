Helen Flowers Winchester, of Monroe, NC, age 99 passed away on Wednesday, June 17,2020, at her residence in the Woodridge Village, in Monroe, NC. She was born on the family farm in Wayne County, NC, to Paul Wilbur and Lillie Belle Flowers on October 10, 1920, the oldest of three children.
Upon graduation from ECTC, now East Carolina University, she taught French and English at Wesley Chapel High School. While there, she met James C. Winchester, II., who brought "fat wood kindling" to help warm the teachers' residence wood stove. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2005.
Helen believed in continuing one's education throughout life and lived her belief. At the age of 52, she enrolled in the Master's program of Guidance and Counseling at UNCC and upon completion of that program, she became a respected Union County Middle School Guidance Counselor, having developed a new middle school counseling curriculum, which was soon instituted by the state.
Without access to a Quaker meeting house nearby, Helen joined her husband's church, Central United Methodist in Monroe, and served in numerous positions, the most notable, being 50 years in the Chancel Choir. She was also instrumental in developing one of the first church-based Day Care Programs in the City.
Continuing to practice her familial Quaker faith, Helen quietly taught her children the value of the goodness of all people and instilled in them the desire to seek fairness for all peoples. The basement of their home was often filled with a variety of their children's friends, who were treated the next day to Helen's remarkable spaghetti and meat sauce, feeding numerous young people.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, Doris L. Flowers, brother, Paul Wilber Flowers Jr., and daughter-in-law Janice W. Winchester.
Helen is survived by three children and their spouses; James C, III and wife Rita; Carol W. and husband Ben Williams; and Paul G. Winchester, all of Monroe, NC. Her loving grandchildren include; James C. IV, (Jimmy) Winchester, Deanna W. Lee and husband, Mark, Christopher Williams and wife Amiee, Kevin Williams, and step-grandchildren, Daryll White and wife Shannon, and Krissy Gilbert. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. In addition, Helen is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty G. Flowers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Winchester considered everyone whom she knew, as family members, especially, her caregivers, Shannon Sullivan, Chris Rodriguez, Mikayla Isaman, Joyce McNeely, and Sandra Gale Wright. The family's appreciation to these angels on earth, will never be forgotten. Helen also received compassionate care from Hospice, and its nurse Martha.
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year, while a private, family inurnment service will take place in the Columbarium garden at a time to be decided.
Memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of the church, 801 S. Hayne Street, Monroe, NC 28112.
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year, while a private, family inurnment service will take place in the Columbarium garden at a time to be decided.
Memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of the church, 801 S. Hayne Street, Monroe, NC 28112.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.