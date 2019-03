Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Clapp. View Sign

Helen "Marie" Clapp, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of Alan R. Clapp, her husband of 51 years.



Born on October 7, 1945, in Athens, OH, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Clarys Saylor Hunter.



Marie was raised in Athens by her coal minor father and mother, a local telephone operator.



She was an avid member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana serving on numerous committees, as well as the Urbana Lions Club.



A big NASCAR fan, Marie also enjoyed being outdoors by gardening and spending time at the beach, especially their home in Naples, FL. She also loved attending activities with her children.



Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: Bryan Clapp and wife Jo of California, MD and Diana Clapp and fiance' Roy Ball of Portland, OR; a grandson: Sebastian Lothamer of Baltimore; two sisters Dixie West and Linda Kline and husband Jerry all of Athens, OH; sisters-in-law, Judith Thomas and husband Mark of Charlotte, NC and Jeanne Hanes and husband Larry of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by two beloved aunts Mildred Hess and husband Rodgers and Helen Swaim.



The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Wednesday, March 20, at Stauffer Funereal Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where a Celebration of Marie's life journey will begin at 3:00 PM. Rev. Sandi Phillips will officiate. Interment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to Team Marie for an Alzheimers Cure Inc, 424 W. Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at

Helen "Marie" Clapp, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of Alan R. Clapp, her husband of 51 years.Born on October 7, 1945, in Athens, OH, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Clarys Saylor Hunter.Marie was raised in Athens by her coal minor father and mother, a local telephone operator.She was an avid member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana serving on numerous committees, as well as the Urbana Lions Club.A big NASCAR fan, Marie also enjoyed being outdoors by gardening and spending time at the beach, especially their home in Naples, FL. She also loved attending activities with her children.Surviving in addition to her husband are two children: Bryan Clapp and wife Jo of California, MD and Diana Clapp and fiance' Roy Ball of Portland, OR; a grandson: Sebastian Lothamer of Baltimore; two sisters Dixie West and Linda Kline and husband Jerry all of Athens, OH; sisters-in-law, Judith Thomas and husband Mark of Charlotte, NC and Jeanne Hanes and husband Larry of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by two beloved aunts Mildred Hess and husband Rodgers and Helen Swaim.The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Wednesday, March 20, at Stauffer Funereal Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where a Celebration of Marie's life journey will begin at 3:00 PM. Rev. Sandi Phillips will officiate. Interment will be private.Memorial donations may be made to Team Marie for an Alzheimers Cure Inc, 424 W. Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close