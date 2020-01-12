Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Walters) Mills. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Walters Mills passed away on January 9, 2020 into the loving arms of Jesus. She was born on October 4, 1920 in Waxhaw, North Carolina to James Spurgeon Walters and Margaret Loula Godfrey Walters. After her marriage in 1940 to Hubert Pierce Mills, she moved to Charlotte where she raised five daughters. She was a longtime member of Oakhurst Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She is survived by her daughters: Jean Stewart (Norman) of Charleston, SC, Carol Troy Schmitt (Ed) of Lancaster, SC, Susan Wilson (Ron) of Matthews, NC, Donna Lewis of Johns Island, SC, and Margaret Rice (John) of Weddington, NC. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-seven years, her parents, three siblings, and a great grandson. Arrangements for the service are with McEwen Funeral Service. Funeral is planned for Monday, January 13 at 2:00PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church, 2048 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC, followed by a reception and visitation. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Memorials can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Condolences may be left for the family at

