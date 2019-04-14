Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen O';Connell. View Sign

Helen Marcotte O'Connell WILMINGTON - Helen Marcotte O'Connell, 90, of Trinity Grove, Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by love on April 13, 2019. Born April 8, 1929 in Buffalo, NY and a graduate of Lafayette High School, Buffalo State College & the University of NY at Buffalo where she earned her PhD. She touched the lives of thousands of students of all ages in her lifetime as an elementary school teacher, reading specialist, and program administrator. Mike O'Connell her husband of 67 years predeceased her January 14, 2016. After retiring to Lake Norman, NC, Helen was a Head Start teacher in Charlotte, NC before moving in 1996 to Landfall in Wilmington, NC where she started and managed the still existing volunteer program to test the eyesight of New Hanover County elementary school students. She received the NC Governor's Volunteer Service Award for her accomplishment. Helen is survived by her son Michael G. O'Connell III and daughter Lynn O'Connell (Robbie Driver) all of Wilmington. Also surviving are her brother Alex Marcotte (Jean Reid Marcotte formerly of Brunswick County NC) of Ashburn VA, her sister Florence Gardner of N. Little Rock AK, and brothers-in-law Patrick O'Connell of Ft Monroe VA & Jim O'Connell of CA. The family would like to extend gratitude to her loving caregivers Linda, Christy & Karen and the compassionate staff at Trinity Grove Nursing Center. A memorial service celebrating Helen's life will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St, Wilmington NC, Rev. Derek Macleod officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The (

strokeassociation.org ) or St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019

