Helen Pinion Holt, 97, died February 6, 2020. She was born in Anson County on October 15, 1922 to the late James and Amelia Pinion. She and her husband C.E. Holt owned and operated C.E. Holt Refrigeration. She was a member of Huntersville U.M.C. and very active in the Gideons International.
She is preceded in death by her twelve siblings and her husband C.E. Holt. Survivors include her sons Derrick Holt and wife Anne of Charlotte and Jeff Holt and wife Patsy of Huntersville; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday, February 10 in the chapel of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2 PM prior and burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn West.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International, Hospice of Lake Norman or Samaritan's Purse.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2020