Services for the late Helen Rosenzia Falls Ussery, 67 will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ben Salem Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC, 6801 Monroe Rd at 12p, visitation 11a.m. Mrs. Ussery was born Dec. 22, 1951. She completed her earthly journey on March 16. 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Mae Robinson and the late Thomas Falls.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rosenzia Ussery.
Mrs. Ussery leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 51 years, Robert Joseph Ussery, two daughters, Yvonne Falls and Lori Ussery both of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends. She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Antonio falls and Dennis James Ussery,one brother, Thomas Falls (Doris); two sisters, Marlene Moore and Maggie Pruitt. King's Funeral Home (704 394-2722) is serving the Ussery Family.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019