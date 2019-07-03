Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Visitation Following Services Christ Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Ruffin Scarborough died peacefully July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Lake City, South Carolina on September 23, 1920. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Belle Ruffin. She graduated from Furman University in 1942 and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she met and married Vernon Harris Scarborough. Their 52 years together were filled with love and devotion.



Helen was a generous and elegant southern lady active in her children's schools and many community organizations throughout her life. Above all, she was dedicated to her family. They always came first. Her greatest pleasures late in life were her four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She found great joy in her weekly play dates with Carson, Helen and Harris.



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, her sister and three brothers. Survivors include her three children Paul Scarborough and his wife Mary Kay, Sallie Scarborough, Vernon Scarborough; her grandchildren Katie Scarborough Caldwell and her husband Mark, Ruffin Scarborough and his wife Leary, Anabelle Scarborough and Rainey Scarborough; great granddaughters Carson and Helen and great grandson; Harris. She is also survived by her dear friend Rickey McBride.



The family would like to sincerely thank her loving and dedicated caregivers Ana, Josefina, Comfort, Gwen, Nakisha, Marva and Mildred.



A memorial service to celebrate her long and happy life will be held at 11 am on July 16, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Christ Church Charlotte, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Helen Ruffin Scarborough died peacefully July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Lake City, South Carolina on September 23, 1920. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anna Belle Ruffin. She graduated from Furman University in 1942 and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she met and married Vernon Harris Scarborough. Their 52 years together were filled with love and devotion.Helen was a generous and elegant southern lady active in her children's schools and many community organizations throughout her life. Above all, she was dedicated to her family. They always came first. Her greatest pleasures late in life were her four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She found great joy in her weekly play dates with Carson, Helen and Harris.In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, her sister and three brothers. Survivors include her three children Paul Scarborough and his wife Mary Kay, Sallie Scarborough, Vernon Scarborough; her grandchildren Katie Scarborough Caldwell and her husband Mark, Ruffin Scarborough and his wife Leary, Anabelle Scarborough and Rainey Scarborough; great granddaughters Carson and Helen and great grandson; Harris. She is also survived by her dear friend Rickey McBride.The family would like to sincerely thank her loving and dedicated caregivers Ana, Josefina, Comfort, Gwen, Nakisha, Marva and Mildred.A memorial service to celebrate her long and happy life will be held at 11 am on July 16, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Christ Church Charlotte, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close