Service Information

Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis , NC 28083
(704)-933-2222

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
575 Brawley School Rd.
Mooresville , NC

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church
575 Brawley School Rd.
Mooresville , NC

Obituary

Helen Sloop Cline, 95, of Mooresville, passed away, Sunday November 3, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House.



She was born May 19, 1924 in Rowan Co. to the late Herman S. Sloop and Mary Frances Smith Sloop.



Helen worked as an employment counselor for the state of NC, she enjoyed traveling and playing bridge, she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband Harold King Cline in 2009, brother, Billy A. Sloop 2009, Sister Mary Sloop 1960, and grandson Matthew William Bogedain 2013.



Those left to cherish her memory, Barbara Osteen (Stan) of Davidson, NC, Donald Cline of Hartford, TN, Beverly Exware (Ronnie Sr.) of Youngsville, NC, grandchildren; Jill Love, (Steve), Josh Osteen (Laura), and Kristen Hughes, great-grandchildren; Brett Huffman (Megan), Austin Love, Luke Osteen, Elijah Nixon, Seth Berry, Dylan Hughes, Kelcie-Grace Love, and Ace Bogedain, brother in law Leonard Cline, of Sun City FL, niece Pam Sloop, and nephew, Lyn Sloop.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the chapel of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC, with the Rev. Mark Pitts and Rev. Andrea Smith officiating, burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis, NC.



Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM prior to the service at the church.



Memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd. Mooresville, NC 28117, or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville 28625, or West United Methodist Church, 186 Doolie Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117



