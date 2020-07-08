1/1
Helen Smetts
1921 - 2020
Helen Louise Jenkins Smetts, 99, of Oakboro, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Helen was born May 26, 1921 in Franklin, PA to the late William Cummings and the late Mabel Cummings.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Allen Jenkins, Jr.; her second husband, Jesse Raymond Smetts; son, John Daniel Jenkins; as well as her sister, Mary Shupe.

Survivors include daughters, Sue Barbee and husband Cecil of Oakboro, NC; Brenda Vasquez and husband Angel of Matthews, NC; Rebecca Beatty of Mebane, NC; grandchildren, Joseph Jenkins, Emily Vasquez, Laura Walton and husband Josh, David Barbee and wife Meredith, and Kristopher Beatty; as well as great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jake Walton.

Helen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. She retired from Pneumafil Corp after 35 years of employment. Helen was an active member of her church, where she served in many offices. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Helen was dearly loved by her family, friends and all those who knew her.

A private funeral service with only immediate family present, will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at Locust Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Ardy Skidmore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving Helen's family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
