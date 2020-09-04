Helen Whitley Dove, 86 of Huntersville died September 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 23, 1934 in Mecklenburg County to the late Wade and Louise Whitley. Helen was a lifelong member of Huntersville Presbyterian Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years in the family business, Dove's Tire Service. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and friend.She was preceded in death by her son Bobby.Survivors include her husband Jimmie Dove; sons, Steve and Tim; daughter-in-law Janet; siblings, Paul Whitley and Linda Warren; and grandchildren, Kelly, Nathan, Emmalee and Sarah.Memorials may be made to Huntersville Presbyterian Church.A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 5 at Huntersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Doug Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be 12:30-2 PM in the family life center. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. The church will livestream the service for those that do not wish to attend in person.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.