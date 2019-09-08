Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Willard Neubauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Willard Neubauer, 81, died August 31, 2019 at Sharon Towers. Helen was born July 1, 1938 in East Orange, NJ, daughter of Laurens Herbert Neubauer and Carrie Bell McBride Neubauer. Her mother's family was from Rockingham, NC and so she decided to come south to Greensboro College where she majored in elementary education. Helen later received her master's degree (M.Ed.) in counselling from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Helen would spend 43 years in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. She taught for seven year as a 5th grade teacher at Merry Oaks Elementary. After receiving her counselling degree, she became a middle school counsellor, first at Eastway Junior High for three years and then at Northeast Middle School for thirty-three years. In 1997, Helen received the Ben Craig Outstanding Educator Award for CMS. Helen was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church



Helen is survived by her Best Friend of fifty years, Cheryl Pulliam and her special family, brother, Robert Pulliam and his wife, Rosemary of Winston-Salem, NC; nieces, Anne Tambling of Winston-Salem, NC, Caroline Tambling of Los Angeles, CA, Gray Tambling of Boston, MA; nephews, Bob Pulliam and his wife, Kyunga of Seattle, WA, Christopher Tambling of Greenville, NC, Andy Pulliam and Henry Pulliam, both of Seattle, WA.



A service to celebrate the life of Helen Neubauer will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or donations in Helen's memory made be made to Greensboro College, 815 West Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401, for the Class of 1960 Scholarship Endowment Fund or



Levine Children's Hospital, c/o Atrium Health Foundation, PO Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232-2861



The family would like to offer their special thanks to Cindy Rawald and to Dr. Ilhem Remmouche.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





