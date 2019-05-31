Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Woolard Wilkinson. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Funeral service 3:00 PM Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Woolard Wilkinson,73, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her sons, on May 29th, 2019.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. The family will greet friends following the service. A private family graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.



Helen was born in Greenville, NC on July 7th, 1945. She graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, NC and continued her studies at Queens University of Charlotte and Florida State University. She completed her education by receiving her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of NC at Greensboro. She was a dedicated educator for over 40 years in the Cabarrus County School System.



She is preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth William Wilkinson; mother, Margaret Page Woolard; father, Edward Latham Woolard; mother-in-law, Joy Daves Wilkinson Metcalf; father-in-law, Clarence William Wilkinson; sister-in-law, Beverly Tucker Cato; and brother-in-law, Richard Eugene Tucker.



She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Bradley Wilkinson of Kannapolis, NC, Matthew Edward Wilkinson of Concord, NC; daughter-in-law, Melissa Lenee Wilkinson; two grandchildren, Ainsleigh Claire Wilkinson, Braden Reeve Wilkinson; great grandson, Julien Wilkinson-Gonzalez, all of Kannapolis, NC. She is also survived by her older sister, Ann Petrea; brother-in-law, Ralph Petrea, both of Fripp Island, SC; nieces, Missy Petrea Cleek of Fripp Island, SC, Stephanie Renee Tucker of Greensboro, NC; two great nieces, Annie Ileta Cleek of Washington, DC and Margaret Emma Cleek of New Orleans, LA



Helen loved to lead the quiet life and enjoyed various types of handwork, old scary movies, cooking, all of her many dogs throughout the years, and was an avid reader in her spare time. She was a gentle, sweet and caring mother and wife and will be missed deeply by her family and friends.



Gifts can be made to Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025



