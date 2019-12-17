Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena (van Noort) Westarp. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helena Westarp, 95, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Batavia, Dutch East Indies on August 8, 1924, first of eight children of Petrus van Noort and Catharina Welter van Noort.



She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Walter Westarp in 2002; five brothers; Gus, Jos, Jan, Nico and Peter; and two sister, Loes and Tres.



She is survived by two daughters; Elaine Westarp of Raleigh (Todd Cohen), and Evelyn Spearman of Charlotte (Jerry); one son, Thomas William Westarp of Portland, OR (Lisa); three grandsons, Will Cohen of Boston, MA (Emily Fogg), Ben Cohen of New York City, and Nico Westarp of Portland, OR; one granddaughter, Josephine Westarp of Golden, CO; two sisters-in-law, Kate van Noort of Rhode Island and Han van Noort of the Netherlands.



A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, NC. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2019 at 2 pm at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC.



The family would like to sincerely thank her team of physicians; Tina Coffey, PA, Amber Herr, PA, Dr. Sridhar Pal and Hospice Nurse Lee Kiser of enabling her to live so long. Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Trays of Charlotte, Visiting Angels of Charlotte, Hospice of Charlotte or the Levine Cancer Institute of Charlotte.



