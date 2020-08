Helene Patterson, a resident of Union County, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Michael Victor Patterson; her sister in Christ and best friend, Valerie Thompson; long time daughter in Christ, Carol Bloodworth; and niece, Arenda Bankston of Newark, New Jersey. At the request of the family a celebration of life service will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.hollandfuneralservice.com Holland Funeral Service is serving the Patterson family.