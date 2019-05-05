Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrietta McGinty Huffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henrietta McGinty Huffman passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Henrietta was born May 7, 1944 in the small community of Humphrey, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 8 daughters in a family of 10 children, born to Robert and Mamie McGinty. Henrietta is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul; son, Christopher; sister, Geraldine Roach and numerous nieces and nephews.



Henrietta grew up in North Little Rock, Arkansas, graduating from Jacksonville High School. She later moved to Longview, Texas, where she attended Kilgore Community College and worked for the First National Bank of Longview. It was at the First National Bank that she met her future husband, Paul. They married in 1964 and welcomed their only son, Christopher, in 1970. During this period, the family lived in a succession of cities throughout Texas while Paul worked as a National Bank Examiner, before relocating to Charlotte in 1990.



Faith and family were important values that Henrietta embraced throughout her life. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who thoroughly enjoyed her role as homemaker. And as times required, she was also a quiet bridge of support to extended family members during times of illness and crisis in their lives. Henrietta also found joy in service to others, primarily through involvement in ministries associated with her church. She was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she enjoyed participating in ministries such as Hospitality House, the Uptown Shelter food ministry, The Care Committee of the church and working with the immigrant community. Henrietta was also a member of the JOY Sunday School class at St. John's, where she experienced love, laughter and encouragement in her spiritual journey. This class and its members occupied a special place of affection in her heart.



Throughout her life, Henrietta possessed a sweet, gentle spirit and caring nature. She was genuine in all respects, without pretense, openly sharing love and joy with others. Although Henrietta experienced declining health in her latter years, she consistently displayed a special inner strength and resilience during her illness. During this time, she drew on her faith, which brought her hope and allowed her to live each day with grace, courage and determination. Her laughter, gentle spirit and caring nature will be remembered and missed by those who knew her. As family and friends, we suspect we'll only come to know what we've lost as the days unfold before us.



A service to celebrate Henrietta's life and ministry will be held at St. John's Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation to follow in Broach Hall.



The family would like to thank the staff of Asbury Care and Rehabilitation Center, Aldersgate At Home, Hospice of Charlotte and members of the JOY Sunday School class for their loving care during Henrietta's illness.



Memorials may be made to St. John's Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204; Aldersgate UMRC, Residents Financial Assistance Fund, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215; Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247; or the .



