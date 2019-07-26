Henrietta Schafer Moczek (January 8, 1926-July 19, 2019) was the daughter of William J. Schafer and Margaret LaFlam Schafer, the beloved wife of Harry Walter Moczek, the close sister of Jean Schafer Coen, and the loving grandmother of Hillary Moczek (all of whom she lost before her death). She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maureen Hartford and her husband Jay (of Cary, NC) and by her son Dr. Harry Moczek and his wife Monica (of Asheville, NC). She also leaves behind her step grandchildren Jeff Hartford (Lara) in Cary and Stacy McCannon (Jeffrey) in Woodinville, WA and six great grandchildren. She held a special place in her heart for her niece and nephews who also survive her: William Coen (Lori), Robert Coen (Darcie), Lee Coen, Patrick Coen (Sarah) and Michael Coen (Kelly).
Henrietta's funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Charlotte on August 2, 2019 at 10:00am, followed by a graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park also in Charlotte.
Those wishing to remember Henrietta may send a contribution in her name to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church (3016 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211) or to the North Carolina Democratic Party (220 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603) in lieu of flowers.
For a full obituary, please visit Cremation Society of NC website cremationsocietync.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019