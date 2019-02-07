Henrietta Sue Hawkins, age 77, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Friday February 1, 2019.
Sue was born in Meigs County, Ohio to Paul and Vera Ross.
She graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sue was devoted to the care of residents at Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC for over thirty years.
Sue was very active in "puppy raising" with Southeastern Guide Dogs for many years. She also enjoyed participating in the Southpark Lions Club, and Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her son Danny, brothers Don and Merlyn Ross, and one sister Kay Daniels.
She will be forever missed by her husband William Ronald "Ron" Hawkins, son David Hawkins, brother Carlton Ross, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region - ttps://hpccr.thankyou4caring.org/, Southeastern Guide Dogs - https://www.guidedogs.org/donate/, or Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church - http://qhpc.org/.
Services will be held at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8801 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Friday, February 8, 2019. A Committal Ceremony will held at 11:30 am, followed by a reception in Johnston Hall.
Online condolences may be shared at www.McEwenPinevilleChapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2019