SMSgt Henry Alexander Musard III, USAF (Ret.), 77, passed away August 12th 2020.A service celebrating Henry's life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18 at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force and Gaston County Honor Guard.Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Musard family.