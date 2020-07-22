Henry Charles Schatz, Jr., 98, died peacefully at the Stewart Health Center at the Cypress Club of Charlotte, NC on July 19, 2020.
The eldest of three children, Henry was born February 9, 1922 in Reading, Pennsylvania to the late Henry Charles Schatz, Sr. and Wilhelmina Friese Schatz. In 1926, the family moved to Parr, SC. Henry graduated from Jenkinsville High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Ella "Peggy" Mann Schatz. He attended The Citadel for two years, before being called to duty in 1942 to the Enlisted Army Reserves. He attended basic training at Fort Eustis, VA, followed by OCS Camp. Upon graduation, Henry was assigned to the 564th anti-aircraft automatic weapons battalion, serving twenty-three months in England, France, and Germany. Henry was proudly discharged in 1946, with the rank of Captain.
In 1948, Henry married Peggy and completed his studies, graduating from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1951, he began his lifetime career at Heyward, Inc. in Charlotte, NC. He continued with the firm to become President and Chairman of the Board, before retiring in 1987.
Henry was preceded in death by the love of his life of 62 years, Peggy, who died in 2010; a son, Henry Charles Schatz, III, "Chuckie"; a brother, William Nathaniel Schatz and sister, Doris Schatz Sitton. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Schatz McClave and her husband John, of Charlotte, NC and Hilton Head Island, SC; son, Robert Randolph Schatz, of Hilton Head Island, SC; four grandchildren, Kelly Smith (Ross), Kevin McClave (Lauren), Scott McClave (Tiff), all of Charlotte and Harrison Schatz of Arvada, CO; seven great grandchildren, Ella, Hattie and Winn Smith, Cate and Audrey McClave, and Henry and Holt McClave, all of Charlotte, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A committal service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Columbarium at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeffrey Ingold officiating.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at the Stewart Health Center at the Cypress of Charlotte, for ten years of love, dedication, and excellent care! "You Are My Sunshine"!
Memorials may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
