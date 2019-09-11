Henry Devon Purser, age 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He was born March 5, 1922 in Union County, NC, to the late Henry Wilson Purser and Nancy Mullis Purser.
H.D. was raised in New Salem, NC and graduated from New Salem High School. He worked in a ship yard in Wilmington and he entered into the US Navy serving in WWII on the USS Purdy. After the war, he returned home and married his childhood sweetheart Ruth York. H.D. founded Purser Oil Company in 1948. He and Ruth were happily married for 70 years.
He is survived by sons, Cecil Purser (Cindy), Stan Purser (Debbie), Jeff Purser (Susan) and Russell Purser; grandchildren, Chuck Purser (Melanie), Erin Watts (Jon), Christopher Purser, Brian Purser (Cristina), Keith Purser, Jason Purser (Kelly), Adam Purser; great grandchildren, Lindsey Purser, Lila and Charlotte Purser and Ethan Purser; and sister, Doris Godwin.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth York Purser and seven siblings.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 11:00 am officiated by the Reverend Arnold Kessler. Burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
A special thanks to Showmar's Restaurant in Mint Hill for their generosity and support of senior citizens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Hospice or a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019