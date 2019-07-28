Henry Dwight Baucom (1931 - 2019)
  • "Will miss Uncle Dwight's smile and laugh. Such a kind and..."
    - Angie Stewart
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC
28105
(704)-545-3553
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Henry Dwight Baucom, 88, of Mint Hill, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Novant Health - Mint Hill. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home given the privilege of serving the family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, in the funeral home chapel, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, with visitation from 11:30 until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. For full details and obituary, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 28, 2019
