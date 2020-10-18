Henry Edward "Ward" Winslett IV, beloved son of Caroline and Trey Winslett, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at Levine Children's Hospital after battling bravely with Gaucher's Disease. Ward was born on September 22, 2019. He was affectionately known as "Ward-Ward, Wardy Bug, Super Ward, Boodle Bug and My Little Boy" by those who knew him best and loved him most.
To know Ward was to love him. His beautiful, bright blue eyes, long eyelashes, infectious smile and sounds of pure delight blessed us all each and every day of his short life. Ward was incredibly smart and keenly aware of the world around him. He knew what he liked and wanted and communicated this clearly in his own unique ways. Ward derived great joy from many of life's simplest pleasures: watching the trees sway in the breeze, reading his favorite books and bedtime stories, rolling from side to side to play with his wooden gym, creating music with his maracas, watching his musical crib aquarium, splashing during bath time, and being held and sung to by his favorite people. He was best known for always having a WubbaNub from his beloved collection to snuggle, stroke or lasso across the room.
Ward is survived by his parents, Caroline McGuire Winslett and Henry Edward (Trey) Winslett lll; maternal grandparents, Susanne and William (Bill) B. McGuire, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Carol and Henry Edward (Eddie) Winslett, Jr.; great grandmother, Virginia S. Allen; aunt, Emily Winslett Hurd and spouse Nick Hurd, all of Charlotte, NC; uncle, William (Will) Hurst McGuire of Atlanta, Georgia; and his devoted and loving "fairy godmother", Sandra Jacobs of Huntersville, NC.
A private memorial service for Ward will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00PM at Myers Park Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Joe Clifford officiating.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the many dedicated friends who bestowed upon them "a thousand acts of kindness" during Ward's life. Special thanks are also extended to Ward's medical team; Dr. Laurie Hicks and the nurses of LCH8 at Levine Children's Hospital, Dr. Amanda Moran Lanier and team of Levine Children's Perspective Health and Wellness, Dr. Elizabeth Jalazo of UNC Division of Pediatric Genetics and Metabolism, and the KidsPath Team of Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of their sweet Ward to The Ward Winslett Memorial Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas: https://www.fftc.org/wardwinslettfund
Ward, we shall "Love you forever, like you for always. As long as we're living, our precious son, grandson, great grandson, nephew, and friend to many you will be." You will remain in our hearts forever.
